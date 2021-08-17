BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

