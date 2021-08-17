BLink Price Up 16.7% This Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $179,801.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

