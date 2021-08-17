Blockpass (PASS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,748.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $616,754.68 and $1,748.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

