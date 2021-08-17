Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 15,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,156. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $776.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blucora by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,272,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

