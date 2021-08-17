BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $34.21. 2,320,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,357,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) by 1,041.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.