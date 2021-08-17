BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,276. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

