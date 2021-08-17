BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:LEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,276. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
