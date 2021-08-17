Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$51.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.16.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$47.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.