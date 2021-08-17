Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Bodycote stock remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

