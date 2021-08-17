Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $19.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2,111.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,019. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,212.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

