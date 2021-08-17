Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

