BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

