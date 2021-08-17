Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63.
In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
