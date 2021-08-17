Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,349 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

