bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $10.05 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

