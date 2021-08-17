Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 413,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

