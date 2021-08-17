Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BAK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,034. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.