Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,800 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BAK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,034. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 811.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Braskem by 225.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.