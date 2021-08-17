Brickell Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brickell Biotech in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 127.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.63 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 218,124 shares of company stock valued at $145,143. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

