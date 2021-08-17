Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%.

BLIN traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.11. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.