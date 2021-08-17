Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading 5.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. 7,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,729,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,001,105 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,644 in the last quarter.

BHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

