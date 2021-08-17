Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 119,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,150,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after buying an additional 55,675 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 487,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 242,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

