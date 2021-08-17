Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.98) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.46.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

