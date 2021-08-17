Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 315%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

