Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $260.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. 634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

