Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $179.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.40 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $132.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $711.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $746.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $750.69 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $801.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

MYE stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Myers Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Myers Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

