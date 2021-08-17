Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $138.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.20 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $555.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $42.11. 537,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

