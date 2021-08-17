Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post $67.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.26 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $304.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $339.43 million, with estimates ranging from $330.15 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSII. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CSII traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

