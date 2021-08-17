Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,505. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 1.86.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

