Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $380.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

