Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.82 million to $20.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,883. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,348. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.50 and a beta of 2.05.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

