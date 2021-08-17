Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. 4,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,116. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

