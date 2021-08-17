Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $11.56

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

