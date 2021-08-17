Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Target Price at C$10.88

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

