Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $39.35

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 34,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,763. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

