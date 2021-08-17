Brokerages Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) PT at €24.58

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

GYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.28 ($27.39). 223,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.