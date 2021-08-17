Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) PT at $53.06

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,339. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

