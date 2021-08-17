Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $73.14

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

