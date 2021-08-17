Brokers Offer Predictions for Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karat Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

