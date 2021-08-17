Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $71.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

