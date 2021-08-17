Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $55.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 80,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.