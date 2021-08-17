Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.73

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

