Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0864

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $125.43 million and $55.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00390140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,124,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,839,319 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.