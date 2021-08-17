Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $635,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $251.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

