Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $560,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,589,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $145.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.