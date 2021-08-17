Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

In other Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZTAQU stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.