Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $889,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 348,559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 324.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DouYu International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 638,655 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

