Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NML stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

