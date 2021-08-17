Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000.

Shares of TRONU stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

