Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $251.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.