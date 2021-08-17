Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

