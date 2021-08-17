Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

