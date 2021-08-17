Canaccord Genuity Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$26.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MI.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.33.

MI.UN stock opened at C$24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$873.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.95.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

